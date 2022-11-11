Video: Man confronts children on New Jersey school bus

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Gloucester County hope someone can identify a man who boarded a school bus in October. The Deptford Police Department released video of the incident.

They say on the afternoon of Oct. 24, the man boarded a Holcomb school bus.

They say he confronted students after he claims the students threw objects from the bus onto his vehicle.

Anyone who knows this man is asked to call Deptford police.