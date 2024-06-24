Body camera video shows Evesham police officer's heroic actions as he saves couple from house fire

EVESHAM, N.J. (CBS) — An Evesham police officer was commended for his bravery as a house fire hero after he rescued a couple from a blaze on Sunday, June 16.

Evesham Police Chief Walt Miller detailed the events leading up to the rescue in a news release where he applauded the swift work of Officer Kevin Long, Evesham Fire-Rescue Quint 2235 and other emergency responders.

Long was the first person to arrive at the fire on the 1800 block of Sagemore Drive after the department received an emergency call at around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The department released Long's body camera footage showing the severity of the fire and the panic he and the residents faced as deep clouds of smog engulfed the home.

"I've got smoky conditions, smoky conditions," Long can be heard saying while running up to the home, which had five adjoining apartment units attached.

"I can't get my husband out," a woman inside the home yells as Long ushers her outside to safety.

Long yells for the husband, trying to find him inside the smoke-filled room.

"He's entrapped, I can't get in there. The smoke is too bad," Long said.

Nevertheless, the officer pushed through the home and used a flashlight to help find the husband stuck in his chair.

"[I'm] right here, right here, I can't walk," the husband said.

Long clears the hallway, leading to the door and drags the husband's wheelchair outside before running back in and dragging him to safety outside the house.

According to Miller, Long suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

The rescued couple were also taken to the hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Miller said.

Officer Kevin Long was commended on Monday for his heroic actions as a first responder to a house fire on the 1800 block of Sagemore Drive back on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Evesham Police Department

Evesham Fire-Rescue Quint 2235 arrived shortly after Long and contained the kitchen fire, preventing further damage to the five other connected apartments.

Families were free to get back into their apartments that same day.