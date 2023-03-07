Watch CBS News
Local News

Video: 8 people brutally beat woman along Philadelphia street

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: March 6, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: March 6, 2023 (AM) 02:38

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a group of eight people seen on surveillance video brutally beating a woman in Center City. The attack happened along 15th and Chestnut Streets, around 7:12 p.m. on Feb. 23. 

Police say the 33-year-old woman was knocked to the ground by the group. They then continued to punch and stomp on her until she was unconscious.

Aggravated Assault 15th and Chestnut St DC 23 09 006668 by PhiladelphiaPolice on YouTube

The victim suffered injuries to her head, face and body and was transported to Jefferson Hospital. There is no word on her current condition. 

Surveillance video shows as the suspects walk away and one hops on a bike. At least three of the suspects were seen on bikes. 

If you have any information on this incident or suspects, call police at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip anonymously via this form.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 9:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.