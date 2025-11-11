Meet the Vietnam veteran and Medal of Honor recipient honored on Battleship New Jersey

The Battleship New Jersey hosted its annual Veterans Day ceremony Tuesday to honor our men and women in uniform.

On board, Medal of Honor recipient and retired Col. Harvey Barnum took center stage to help pay tribute to the United States Marine Corps' 250th birthday and to help observe Veterans Day.

"We gather to honor and say thank you to all veterans of this great country," Barnum said.

Barnum served with the U.S. Marine Corps and was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War.

In December 1965, Barnum's company came under enemy fire during Operation Harvest Moon. Barnum took command of a rifle company after the commander was killed and helped lead fellow Marines out of harm's way. He says Veterans Day is a time to reflect and remember.

"Each of us should pause today in our hearts and our prayers to truly thank all veterans for those daily freedoms that so many Americans take for granted," he said.

Following the ceremony, Barnum was given a police escort to VFW Post 2445 in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Only CBS News Philadelphia was there as he received a hero's welcome.

"I didn't stop at one red light coming over!" Barnum joked.

"This means more to my members than you could imagine," said Jay Renwick, VFW Post 2445 Commander.

Renwick has been friends with Barnum for 25 years. Knowing the 85-year-old would be in the area on Veterans Day, Renwick invited Barnum to come visit, and he accepted.

"This town I don't think has ever had a Medal of Honor recipient come here, and it is a true honor to have him here today," Renwick said.

The medal of honor is the United States' highest award for military valor in action. Currently, there are only 61 living recipients.

Barnum posed for photos at the VFW, signed autographs and met with fellow veterans.

"I'm proud as a life member of the VFW to say I've been to one more post," Barnum said.