2025 Veterans Day parades and events across Philadelphia region

Veterans Day is today, and across the Philadelphia region, events are being held to honor those who served. Below is a roundup of events for those looking to celebrate those who have served and are serving the United States.

Celebrate Veterans Day in Pennsylvania

Museum of the American Revolution offers a series of events

The Old City museum is offering free admission to active duty service members, veterans and Blue Star families and has several exhibits worth checking out, including "Black Soldiers in the Revolutionary War Discovery Cart," "Unpack a Sea Chest" and "Revolution Place."

Tickets and other information are available online. The museum opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

Veterans Day Brunch in Philadelphia

In Lawncrest, Jenice's Event and Conference Center on East Godfrey Avenue in Philly is holding a free brunch for veterans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free, and proof of veteran status is required. You can register in advance for the brunch.

Media Veterans Day Parade

The annual Veterans Day Parade in Media, Delaware County, kicks off at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. It begins on State Street and ends in front of the courthouse with a ceremony featuring Ed Buffman, the parade's grand marshal, and musical guest Ashli Rice.

Celebrate Veterans Day in New Jersey

Veterans Day Ceremony aboard Battleship New Jersey

The Veterans Day ceremony on the Battleship New Jersey begins at 10:30 a.m. According to its website, the battleship will salute veterans with a ceremony at 11 a.m. on the ship's forward deck. The event will include a memorial wreath presentation and the MARDET exhibit will be unveiled at the end of the ceremony.

Veterans can tour the ship on Veterans Day for free. Ticket information is available online.

Sea Isle City Veterans Day Ceremony

Sea Isle City is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon at Veterans Park at JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue. The ceremony will honor and show thanks to veterans, according to an online flyer.

North Wildwood Veterans Day Services

A ceremony to honor veterans' sacrifices will begin at 10 a.m. on Veterans Day at the Veterans Memorial Park at Spruce and New York avenues in North Wildwood. The event is sponsored by VFW Post 5491.

Celebrate Veterans Day in Delaware

DRBA Veterans Day Service

Veterans Day services will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Veterans Memorial Park off Cherry Lane in New Castle. The annual event is sponsored by the Delaware Commission of Veteran Affairs and hosted by the Delaware River and Bay Authority.