Veteran urges others to apply before important PACT Act deadline

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An important deadline is coming up that could impact thousands of veterans.

The PACT Act, passed in August last year, expands Veterans Affairs health care benefits for Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances like Agent Orange.

Now a local veteran is urging others to apply for those benefits sooner rather than later.

"There are several things that I suffer from currently now and perhaps the rest of my life," Sgt. Terrance Porter Sr., a Gulf War vet, said.

Porter served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1990 to 1998 and has been dealing with health issues since his service. He has been living with brain cancer for three years.

"The major headaches that I had, the migraines that I had, even to the cancer that I have," he said.

He is not alone. Hundreds of thousands of veterans received screenings after the bill was passed following a long political fight that included support from comedian Jon Stewart on Capitol Hill.

"There are a number of registries that VA through research has found that veterans will develop a number of very serious health conditions as a result of their service," said Rita Chappelle, chief of external affairs & media relations for the Philadelphia VA health care system.

When to apply for backdated PACT Act benefits

Chapelle has been hosting events educating veterans and their families to apply for PACT Act benefits soon, while they still qualify for backdated benefits.

"It can be a huge amount of money, for some veterans it's been $40-$50,000," Chapelle said. "Under the PACT Act if they come in before Aug. 10 of this year, and they apply for benefits, even if they just do a form which is called an intent to file a claim, that holds their spot."

Those vets can then get all their paperwork together "and they would be able to get a full year's worth of retroactive pay," Chapelle added.

Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the VA hospital, veterans and families are encouraged to attend the VA's Pact Act Summer Vet Fest and Carnival, where they can undergo screenings and apply for the benefits they've earned and deserve.

Because of these benefits, Porter is getting the treatment he needs and his family is also taken care of.

"I'm glad I went through the steps and the process," he said. "It's more than just you, it's about you and your family, the benefits you can receive both medical and financial it's worth it."

You can file your PACT Act claim at VA.gov - or submit your intent to file while you get documents together.