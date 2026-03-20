Project to rebuild Ventnor, New Jersey's boardwalk resumes after weather delays

After a brutally cold winter, the first day of spring has many people down the shore anxiously awaiting the warmer weather.

"It's coming, the trees are starting to bud, more people are out and walking about," Ventnor resident Diane Bloom said. "It's coming, and I can't wait."

"I don't need earmuffs, gloves and snow boots, so yeah, making progress," Brian Steiner, another Ventnor resident, said.

There are signs that the summer season is fast approaching.

"It is extremely exciting here in Ventnor," Lance Landgraf, commissioner of Public Works, said.

After hitting delays because of snow and ice, crews are now working around the clock as they rebuild a large portion of Ventnor's boardwalk. It's a complete reconstruction, which stretches for about seven blocks, and includes new pilings and support beams.

"We've got railings up," Landgraf said. "The decking is, I'm going to say, 80% complete of the section of the phase we're working on this winter."

Landgraf says the project is covered mostly by $7 million in federal funds granted to the state, and the city is covering the rest. He says it's the first time in decades the boardwalk has been replaced.

"The pilings, they were rotting so much that when they tried to remove them, they were crumbling as they were being pulled out," he said.

Landgraf confirms construction on the current phase will be done by May 15. Then, the city will rebuild the boardwalk from Surrey Avenue to Jackson Avenue, which borders Atlantic City, beginning after Labor Day.

Ocean City and North Wildwood are also replacing portions of their wooden walkways. Those projects are slated to be completed by Memorial Day.

"I like they did it at a time where there's not a lot of people up here," Bloom said. "You can't really ride your bike, but I understand you have to sacrifice a little bit."

"I'm glad they got it done in the winter," Steiner said, "and I'm glad they're going to be open, hopefully, by the middle of May"