Passing the baton: How a father and daughter built a legacy of love and law in Delaware

In Wilmington, Delaware, a remarkable story of generational strength, sacrifice and service is unfolding – one that proves the power of love, vision and perseverance.

Meet Veda Davida Wooley, a 28-year-old deputy attorney general who has already passed two bar exams, earned multiple degrees, and is paving the way for others—all while raising a son and mentoring the next generation of changemakers.

But behind her meteoric rise is a father who once stood in the spotlight himself, only to step away and dedicate his life to raising his daughter.

"Children are the destiny of our legacy," said Dave Wooley, former entertainment executive turned Wilmington University professor.

Dave Wooley gave up a high-profile career working alongside sports and music icons to become a single father and educator. His classroom at Wilmington University would one day include a very special student: his daughter.

"As an African American man with a master's degree, to be up there educating, you know, a lot of faces that don't look like him—it was powerful," Veda Davida Wooley recalled.

The 28-year-old excelled from the start. She graduated at the top of her class, earned her MBA and went on to law school at Drexel's Kline School of Law. By 23, she passed the Nevada Bar on her first try—then did it again in Delaware.

"Studying for the Delaware Bar Exam was by far the most difficult thing I've ever done," she admitted. "I don't want people standing behind me, I want everybody standing next to me or in front of me. I want to start pushing people forward."

In addition to working as a deputy attorney general, Veda Davida Wooley also teaches at Wilmington University, just like her father once did. Off the clock, she's a mom to her son King and a mentor to many.

"Your Blackness is a competitive advantage – don't let anyone tell you differently," she said.

And the journey continues. She is currently studying for the Pennsylvania Bar Exam.

"Why? To spread more love—and more jurisdictions!" she laughed.

The Wooley family legacy is still growing. Dave Wooley now holds another important title: grandfather. And with support from his close friend and Veda Davida Wooley's godmother—legendary singer Dionne Warwick—this story of love and leadership shows no signs of slowing down.