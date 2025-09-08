Suspect in custody in connection with vandalism incidents at Weitzman National Museum in Philadelphia

A suspect is in custody on Monday in connection with multiple vandalism incidents at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Old City last month, Philadelphia police said.

Police said the suspect's name and photograph won't be released until formal charges are filed.

Both vandalism incidents at the museum happened in August.

The first incident happened on Aug. 18 when security cameras captured a person spray-painting the museum's grounds and exterior walls with red paint, police said.

In another incident on Aug. 25, the manager at the Weitzman National Museum told police that another person was seen spray-painting the museum's walls and grounds.

The Jewish community in Philadelphia was saddened and outraged by the vandalism incidents.

"An attack on the Weitzman is not only an attack on the Jewish community, but also on the values of education, inclusion and cultural understanding that strengthen our society," the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia said in a statement to CBS News Philadelphia in August.