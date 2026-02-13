Above-freezing Friday in Philadelphia area; mostly sunny Valentine's weekend. Here's the forecast.

Friday will be another day above freezing, but below the normal high of 44°. Jackets, hats, gloves needed for the morning, with just a coat needed in the afternoon.

Winds will not be as strong, and umbrellas can be left at home. A good day for additional snow melt and getting the last-minute shopping done for your Valentine. No issues expected for your Friday evening plans.

NEXT big change

The first big change arrives on Valentine's weekend. Saturday is fine with highs in the upper 40's and partly to mostly sunny skies. Pretty nice actually, with no weather related issues at any time of the day. Great for going out for dinner.

On Sunday clouds increase as a coastal storm passes by to our south. Daytime highs in the 40's will tumble to near freezing overnight. The models continue to bounce back and forth with chances of rain, snow, both, or nothing. The track is key, and any precipitation will be late in the day Sunday through the overnight.

That said, even if there is snow it will melt quickly since the coldest time will be Sunday evening and overnight followed by a warm-up to the mid and upper 40's on Monday. Simply no Arctic Air in place to keep things frozen. This will not be a major event. At most an inch of snow but most places will likely not even get that.

The second big change are the temperatures and our trek upward to the low 50's by Tuesday. The extended outlook keeps us above freezing during the day for the next 7-10 days.

Beginning this weekend, we will be back above our normal daytime high in the low 40's through all next week. More showers are forecast for Mid-week in the form of rain, thus melting even more snow. The snow pack will likely be considerably less by next weekend.

Speaking of snow pack, Thursday marked 18 consecutive days with 4" or more measured in Philadelphia. This makes it the 4th longest stretch ever recorded and the most since 1961.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 40, low 24.

Saturday: Heart-warming (Valentine's Day). High 48, low 25.

Sunday: Evening rain or snow. High 44, low 32.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 49, low 32.

Tuesday: Finally warm. High 53, Low 33.

Wednesday: Mild. High 50, low 37.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 50, low 41.

