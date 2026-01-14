Utility company scams are on the rise, Pennsylvania attorney general warns

Scams targeting utility customers are on the rise in Pennsylvania, the attorney general says.

Fake utility websites are appearing in Google searches, luring customers into a scam. According to Attorney General Dave Sunday, when a customer clicks on the website, scammers pretending to be employees make claims about past-due payments, trying to scare targets into turning over personal information or money.

Another version of the scam involves fake phone numbers that customers use for payments, which the attorney general's office gives scammers another way to get sensitive information.

"We are hearing of increases in impersonation scams involving utility providers. As always, I encourage Pennsylvanians to be vigilant and cautious online and anytime they are solicited," Sunday said in a news release. "Consumers should be wary when someone asks for your personal or banking information over the phone — especially during an unexpected incoming call. Scammers aim to frighten and pressure their targets, so if you have such an experience, cease communications immediately."

How to protect yourself from security scams

To avoid fake websites and phone numbers, the attorney general's office said to look at your utility bill. The website and customer service number will be listed there. Instead of using a search engine, type the utility company's website into your web browser. And call the customer service number directly.

If you're using a search engine, type in your utility company's name. Don't use generic searches like "utility phone number" or "how to pay my utility bill." And don't call the numbers you see on advertisements online. Scammers pay for ads, hoping to get their fake numbers in front of customers.

Be cautious of urgent payment demands. Utility companies don't usually require immediate payment through unconventional methods like gift cards or Venmo. And don't share your banking or personal information unless you've confirmed you're speaking with your actual utility provider.