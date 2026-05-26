U.S. Men's National Team roster for FIFA World Cup 2026 includes 5 Pennsylvania, New Jersey players

Pennsylvania and New Jersey will be well-represented in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with five players hailing from the two states making the finalized 26-man roster for the U.S. Men's National Team.

U.S. Soccer and manager Mauricio Pochettino announced the full lineup at an event in Manhattan on Tuesday. Now the team heads to the team's training center in Georgia ahead of two friendly matches leading up to the Group Stage of the World Cup.

It's unlikely the team will get to play in any of the games set for Lincoln Financial Field in this global tournament — unless they happen to be placed in the Round of 16 playoff match set for the Fourth of July.

Who are the five U.S. Soccer players from Pennsylvania and New Jersey who will be competing in the tournament?

Brenden Aaronson

Former Philadelphia Union attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson will be on the U.S. Men's National Team in 2026.

The Medford, New Jersey, native graduated from Shawnee High School. He currently plays for Leeds United in the Premier League.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Brenden Aaronson of Leeds United during the Emirates FA Cup Semi Final match between Chelsea and Leeds United on April 26, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus

Aaronson's brother Paxten plays for the Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer.

Auston Trusty

Center back Auston Trusty joins the U.S. team from Celtic, a club in the Scottish Premiership (the highest-level soccer league in Scotland).

The Penncrest High School graduate hails from Media, Pennsylvania, and formerly played for the Bethlehem Steel and Philadelphia Union.

Christian Pulisic

Widely considered one of the best American soccer players, Hershey, Pennsylvania, native Christian Pulisic was a no-doubt inclusion for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

MILAN, ITALY - MAY 24: Christian Pulisic of Milan reacts with disappointment during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Cagliari Calcio at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on May 24, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Image Photo Agency / Getty Images / Daniele Buffa

After starting his pro career in Germany's Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, Pulisic joined the Premier League's Chelsea. Since 2023, he's played for AC Milan in Italy's Serie A, the top flight of Italian soccer.

Matt Freese

Rounding out our list are two goalkeepers. Matt Freese, who hails from Wayne, Pennsylvania, is the current netminder for New York City FC in MLS.

He's a graduate of The Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square, where he was the 2017 All-Delco Boys Soccer Player of the Year, and later played collegiate soccer for Harvard University.

Like many on this list, Freese also went through the Philadelphia Union organization on his way up.

Matt Turner

Former MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Matt Turner hails from Park Ridge, Bergen County. He's currently on the New England Revolution in the MLS and was rostered with Arsenal in the Premier League for a year.