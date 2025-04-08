$1 billion in USDA cuts trickling down to food pantry in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

Local organizations are feeling the effects of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's $1 billion cut in assistance. The cuts include $420 million to Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement, a program that helps food banks, and $660 million to Local Food for Schools, a program that feeds hungry school children.

At Murphy's Giving Market, a food pantry in Upper Darby that serves about 3,000 people a month, the cuts are starting to trickle down.

"I'm extremely worried because a lot of our funding comes from the federal government by way of food banks," Desiree Murphy-Morrissey, the founder of the food pantry, said. "If they're cut and we already don't have food right now to feed people, how much less will we have then?"

Murphy-Morrissey said 25% of her pantry's food comes from the food bank Philabundance.

"Philabundance learned that over 85% of our TEFAP [The Emergency Food Assistance Program] food deliveries have been unprecedentedly cancelled for the remainder of the fiscal year," Elka Murillo, chief external affairs officer for Philabundance, said. "This is food that we had already ordered and were counting on receiving. Over $525,000 worth of food now lost."

Tariffs on imports are another challenge facing hunger relief organizations. Murphy-Morrissey said most of the produce at her food pantry comes from Canada and Mexico.

"Food prices are so high now, and with the expected tariffs, it's going to be even higher, which means we are able to purchase less," Murphy-Morrissey said.

A third challenge is that Congress is considering cuts to programs that some food pantry clients use, like Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Despite the uncertainty, volunteer Michael D'Angelo said families are grateful.

"Everybody has been extremely appreciative," D'Angelo said. "Nothing but smiles in the midst of pain and hunger and struggle."

D'Angelo is urging people to write letters to their representatives to voice support for the pantry, which is ramping up fundraising efforts. For now, he said he will continue his work of stamping out hunger.