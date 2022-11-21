USA-Wales Fifa World Cup match set for Monday in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (CBS/AP) -- The United States Men's National Soccer Team is set to play in their first match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday. They are paying Wales and the match is at 2 p.m. EST and will be aired on Fox.

President Joe Biden called the U.S. team ahead of their opener urging them to "shock'em all."

"It says POTUS. That's where it's coming from," United States coach Gregg Berhalter said, reading the phone's caller ID, according to excerpts of a video of players listening to the call.

Please hold, the President is on the line… 📞 pic.twitter.com/N6CxwOhqgN — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 20, 2022

"Coach, put me in. I'm ready to play," Biden began, echoing John Fogerty's 1985 song "Centerfield."

Berhalter and the players thanked Biden for his call, made two days before Biden's 80th birthday.

"I wish I was there to see you, I really do," Biden said. "Go, get 'em, guys. Just play your hearts out. I know you will. I know you will."

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin will be in attendance.

The U.S. is back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament. They are set to play Wales on Monday, England on Friday and will close out group play against Iran on Nov. 29.