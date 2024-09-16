Urban Youth Racing's passion for motorsports inspiring thousands of Philadelphia kids to get behind the wheel

Urban Youth Racing inspires Philadelphia kids to take to the wheel

A Philadelphia man's passion for motorsports has inspired thousands of kids to get behind the wheel.

"The thing about racing that I love is the adrenaline that you get from it, the high speeds and also the competitive fury," student driver Marlon Lavarez said.

Marlon spends hours driving on this racing simulator.

"When I get behind that wheel, it kind of throws me and turns me into a different person," Marlon said.

CBS News Philadelphia

Like Marlon, Anthony Martin, founder of Urban Youth Racing, says that growing up in Philly, he loved all sports but secretly loved motorsports.

"I couldn't have a conversation with my friends because they weren't into racing," Martin said.

Since 1998, more than 8,000 of the city's youth have participated in the 10-week program, which includes STEM classes, learning the history of Black race car trailblazers, and, ultimately, the science of driving.

Urban Youth Racing chief operating officer Michelle Martin says the program is free thanks to sponsors like NASCAR and Chevrolet.

"The hope is that when these students leave out of this program that they have built some type of dream," Michelle said.

Urban Youth Racing

CBS Philadelphia anchor Ukee Washington met Martin 30 years ago. The two bonded over a rare pair of Philadelphia Eagles great Randall Cunningham's gold-tipped shoelaces. Ukee knew then that Martin was unique to the community.

"There's nothing but pride in these hallways right now," Ukee said. "You are making a difference."

Urban Youth Racing is changing the trajectory for many young people like Marlon, who went from sim to driving a real race car.

Although Urban Youth Racing started in Philadelphia, it just opened its second location in Chicago. The big dream is that this school will one day produce a NASCAR driver.