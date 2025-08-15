Young cadets graduate from Upper Providence Emergency Services Academy in Pennsylvania after hands-on training

It was a day filled with pride and emotion in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County.

Cadets from the second annual Upper Providence Township Emergency Services Academy graduated on Friday after a week of intense, hands-on training.

The summer camp offered kids ages 10 to 15 a rare opportunity to step into the shoes of first responders. Among them was 15-year-old Emerson Boyer, who got to experience what their jobs are really like.

"I think all the police, EMS, firefighters, they all work together, which is pretty cool and I don't think I ever realized that," she said.

The cadets sat inside a medical helicopter, practiced administering first aid, and participated in a simulated rescue along the Schuylkill River.

"You learned how to use a fire extinguisher and put out fire," 10-year-old Leonel Torres from Collegeville said.

Emerson Boyer said she formed a special bond with her mentor, Officer Ashley Gaeta from the Upper Providence Township Police Department.

"I asked her a lot of questions about her work, and I really enjoy what she does and appreciate what she does," she said.

Upper Providence Township.

Officer Gaeta said she noticed a change in Emerson Boyer mid-week.

"She came up to me and said, 'You know, can girls be on SWAT?' And I said absolutely!" said Gaeta.

For many parents, the graduation ceremony offered a glimpse into who their kids are becoming. Emerson's father, Travis Boyer, said the camp gave his daughter a new sense of confidence.

"We just had an incident last night at our church where someone fell, and she was also able to help them out," Travis Boyer said.

The township created the academy in response to a national shortage of police officers, firefighters and EMTs, and to inspire young people to consider those careers.

"The opportunity to take 20 young adults and show them what fire, police and EMS does on a daily basis is so important for us," Mike Risell, chief of Fire and Emergency Services for Upper Providence Township, said.

For Emerson, the experience was more than just a summer camp. It was life changing.

"I want to be a SWAT medic," Emerson Boyer said. "So I'll probably end up here sometime in the future, hopefully."

Organizers said they're already planning next year's camp and hope it continues to grow.