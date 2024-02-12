Upper Moreland Township schools closed Monday due to threatening voicemail

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) -- All Upper Moreland Township schools and offices are closed Monday after the district received a threatening voicemail over the weekend.

In a message posted on the district's website and social media pages, Superintendent Dr. Sue Elliott said a voicemail left on the transportation department's phone line over the weekend made a "serious threat of violence" toward the district.

According to Elliott, the voicemail did not specify any one of the district's four schools, which serve students and families around Willow Grove, Hatboro and Huntingdon Valley.

Upper Moreland Police are currently investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.