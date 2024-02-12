Watch CBS News
Upper Moreland Township schools closed Monday due to threatening voicemail

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) -- All Upper Moreland Township schools and offices are closed Monday after the district received a threatening voicemail over the weekend.

In a message posted on the district's website and social media pages, Superintendent Dr. Sue Elliott said a voicemail left on the transportation department's phone line over the weekend made a "serious threat of violence" toward the district.

According to Elliott, the voicemail did not specify any one of the district's four schools, which serve students and families around Willow Grove, Hatboro and Huntingdon Valley.

Upper Moreland Police are currently investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 8:38 AM EST

