Upper Merion, Pennsylvania, food pantry receives $10K to keep fighting hunger

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, food pantry to get new freezers with grant

A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, food pantry working to help people fight food insecurity recently got some help of its own.

The Upper Merion Community Cupboard was bustling with shopping carts Tuesday as families lined up to pick up the essentials.

The cupboard serves as many as 150 families per week, operations manager Angela Michael said.

The pantry offers fresh produce, meat, bread, eggs, dairy and more free of charge thanks to donations and volunteers.

"We've created a basic shopping model just like you would find at a supermarket, and that allows our families to come in and choose what they want to choose," Michael said.

The food pantry was one of several organizations that received grants from Montgomery County on Friday.

Michael is using the $10,000 to buy new freezers.

The goal is to make sure those who come feel comfortable.

"For most people that are in this situation, they're not sure what to expect, but when they come here and see that there are other families just like them, they know it's OK," she said.

More than 1.7 million people in Pennsylvania face food insecurity, including one in six children.

Jacqueline Haynesworth, of King of Prussia, found out about the pantry in June after her husband lost his job.

"The last couple months, I've been coming here, and it's truly been a blessing 'cause we was really on hard times," Haynesworth said. "You don't know how hard it is until you're placed in that situation."

For now, as her family works to get back on their feet, Haynesworth is grateful for the help, one meal at a time.