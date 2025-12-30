Philadelphia man charged with attempting to lure teenage girl into truck in Upper Darby, police say

A Philadelphia man was charged with attempting to lure a teenage girl into his truck in Upper Darby Monday, according to court documents.

Dwayne Austin was charged with stalking and luring a child into a motor vehicle on the 8200 block of West Chester Pike in Upper Darby, police said.

Police said Tuesday that Austin was following a 13-year-old girl in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck Monday and attempted to lure her into his vehicle.

According to Upper Darby police, the girl sought help and safely reached a nearby business, where an adult intervened and confronted Austin. He then fled the area but was eventually arrested.

Austin was taken to Delaware County Prison on $40,000 bail. He posted bail Tuesday at 10% with $4,000, according to a criminal docket sheet. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 9.

Anyone with information about Austin or similar incidents involving the white Dodge Ram pickup truck is urged to contact the Upper Darby Police Department.