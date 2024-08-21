Philadelphia-area shooting leaves 16-year-old injured, police say

2 men injured in house fire in Northeast Philadelphia | Digital Brief

2 men injured in house fire in Northeast Philadelphia | Digital Brief

2 men injured in house fire in Northeast Philadelphia | Digital Brief

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old was shot in Upper Darby, Delaware County, on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 500 block of Timberlake Road just after 9 p.m.

This evening at approximately 9:03 PM, the Upper Darby Police Department responded to a shooting on the 500 block of Timberlake Road. Officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his foot. The individual was uncooperative and was transported to a local hospital. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) August 22, 2024

The 16-year-old was shot in the foot, according to police. Authorities said the 16-year-old was uncooperative with police and taken to a local hospital.

Police said they're familiar with the 16-year-old, and there isn't a threat to the community.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693 or email socialmedia@udpd.org.