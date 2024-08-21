Philadelphia-area shooting leaves 16-year-old injured, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old was shot in Upper Darby, Delaware County, on Wednesday night, police said.
The shooting happened on the 500 block of Timberlake Road just after 9 p.m.
The 16-year-old was shot in the foot, according to police. Authorities said the 16-year-old was uncooperative with police and taken to a local hospital.
Police said they're familiar with the 16-year-old, and there isn't a threat to the community.
The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693 or email socialmedia@udpd.org.