Upper Darby police release photos of man, minivan sought in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police have released new photos of a suspect wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Upper Darby. A motorcyclist was hit and killed at the intersection of West Chester Pike and Kenmore Road last month.

The accident took place on the night of July 27.

On Thursday, Upper Darby police released pictures of both the minivan that struck the motorcyclist, leading to his death, as well as of the man they believe was driving that minivan.

The man was believed to be riding his motorcycle home from work when he had his life taken from him.

Eyewitness News spoke to a resident who lives on Kenmore Road but didn't want to talk to on camera. That resident claims many neighbors here have complained time and again about motorists speeding down their street, routinely ignoring stop signs.

The minivan believed to have struck the motorist is a silver 2008 Chrysler Town and Country. At the time, it bore a Pennsylvania license plate that reads KXN2813.

This is the man authorities believe was driving that minivan.

After hitting the motorcyclist, which reportedly sent the bike a block down the road, the minivan was last seen traveling on State Road toward Landsdowne Avenue.

Upper Darby police are asking for the public's help in finding this driver or locating the minivan. If you have any information, you're asked to call 610-734-7693.