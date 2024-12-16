Municipal workers union in Philadelphia suburbs votes unanimously to authorize strike

The union representing municipal workers in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, voted unanimously to authorize a strike on Monday.

The union, Transport Workers Union Local 234, represents 115 workers who provide municipal services in Upper Darby, including garbage collection, snow removal, street and highway maintenance, street lighting, animal control and other services. Most of the workers are in the Department of Public Works.

"Upper Darby administrators have dragged their heels and have not negotiated a contract for our members in good faith," TWU Local 234 President Brian Pollitt said in a statement. "Their contract demands are outrageous and would harm both workers and residents. We are sounding the alarm."

TWU Local 234's contract expires at midnight on Dec. 31. Union leaders will have the power to initiate the strike any time after the contract expires. The union and Upper Darby Township will meet on Monday night to negotiate as the two will begin bargaining around the clock.

The membership vote will empower union leaders to initiate a strike at any time after the contract expires.

According to a news release, TWU Local 234 requested to begin negotiations for a new contract in May, but the township "stalled" and "didn't come to the table until November."

"Unfortunately, at the November session, they were completely unprepared to negotiate," a news release said. "The township did not produce an initial contract proposal until December 5, and what they presented is full of unreasonable demands, including reducing the workforce, tripling workers' healthcare costs, eliminating job titles, and removing seniority rights."