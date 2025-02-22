Shots fired at York, Pennsylvania hospital, officials say; reports say threat "neutralized"

Demolition underway at SPS Technologies after fire | Digital Brief

A gunman was killed after shots were fired at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York County, Pennsylvania on Saturday, a hospital official told the Associated Press.

Officials with UPMC told CBS News that a gunman was at the hospital and was "apprehended" after shots were fired. No patients were hurt, UPMC said in an emailed statement.

"The hospital is now secure. Law enforcement is on premises and is managing the situation," UPMC said in an email.

It wasn't clear if anyone else was injured.

Law enforcement vehicles at the scene of UPMC Hospital in York, Pennsylvania, where a gunman was killed after shots were fired on Saturday. WHP-TV/CBS 21 Harrisburg

Additional details on the incident were not immediately available. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to agencies responding including Pennsylvania State Police but did not immediately hear back.

WHP-TV, the CBS affiliate in Harrisburg, reports the York County Coroner had not yet been called to the scene as of 12:15 p.m.

The county Office of Emergency Management told the outlet officers responded to a "threat" at the hospital that was then "neutralized."

The health network established hotlines for patients' families who need more information at 717-849-5338 and 717-849-5334.