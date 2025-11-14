Arrest made in unprovoked attack on 22-year-old in Philadelphia, police sources say

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly attacking a 22-year-old man unprovoked in Old City during Halloween weekend, Philadelphia police sources said Friday.

Police sources said Tommy Finley of Glen Mills and his girlfriend positively identified the suspected attacker Friday. Charges are being prepared, sources said.

Sources say an alert 9th district patrol officer spotted the suspect, noticing he was wearing a similar hat to the one widely distributed on surveillance video.

The alleged attack happened around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, in the area of 6th and Chestnut streets, police said. The incident was captured on several surveillance videos, according to police.

Finley told CBS News Philadelphia last week that he and his girlfriend were out celebrating Halloween. They rented a room at a nearby hotel and left to get some food when they encountered a man in a red jacket.

The man allegedly took a step toward Finley and punched him in the face, the victim said.

Finley said the suspect didn't say a word to him before hitting him.

He said he suffered a broken jaw and has already undergone one surgery. He spoke with CBS News Philadelphia with a white bandage wrapped below his jaw and stretching around his head.

"I have an incision here, I have an incision in my mouth," Finley said, "and I have three plates in my face forever."

Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said last week the suspect appeared to be intoxicated.

"It was a totally vicious attack," Smith said. "It was captured and was random and unprovoked."