Future students and faculty shocked about University of the Arts closing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's an uncertain future for students and staffers at the University of the Arts. The school, which has been in Philadelphia for nearly 150 years, is suddenly closing.

Katie Hornberger remembers how she felt when she first learned she was accepted into college.

"I called my whole family and I was over the moon. I told all my friends, my teachers," she said. They were the first ones to hear it. I was like I got into college after all this waiting."

It was a dream come true for Hornberger who recently graduated from Downingtown West High School. But her excitement was short-lived.

The University of the Arts suddenly announced Friday night it will close on June 7.

A shock to Hornberger who found out on social media. It was a huge disappointment for her as she had already made a $500 deposit to attend the university and she was also getting ready to make arrangements to move to Philadelphia.

"I was ready with everything. I made my account. My portal. Even got my school email," she said. "Now it's like, I'm not sure where I'm going to live or where I'm going to go."

In a letter sent to the UArts community, President Kerry Walk and Chair of the Board of Trustees Judson Aaron called the closure a deeply painful outcome citing declining enrollment and budget woes.

They said, "The situation came to light very suddenly."

As a result, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education withdrew its accreditation for the school. The university said it will do what it can to help students transfer to other area schools.

"People are absolutely nervous and scared," Bradley Philbert said.

Philbert is a faculty member and the vice president of the faculty's union and said there are around 700 staff members who will be looking for new jobs.

"As for when the paychecks are going to stop or when benefits are going to run out, we have a contract we are looking to enforce as a union but we will see what the university is in a position to do," Philbert said. "We are going to fight them the whole way."

A lot of unanswered questions that faculty, students and everyone affected by this situation are hoping to get answers to during a series of town halls.

The first one will be on Monday, June 3 and more specific details will be released at a later date.