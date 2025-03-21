University of Pennsylvania student inspired to be urologist is closer to becoming a doctor on Match Day 2025

Residency programs are where medical students get post-graduate hands-on experience. It's a very competitive process.

"We are officially excited to welcome you to Match Day 2025," said Dr. DaCarla Albright, associate dean for Student Affairs and Wellness at Perelman School of Medicine.

Graduating medical students at the University of Pennsylvania found out where they'll go for residency programs on Friday.

"My experience here has been amazing," said Sydney Chambule, a Penn medical student.

Chambule had a full scholarship, coming to Penn from Mozambique where he said the medical system is lacking.

"I hope to be able to become a great surgeon and to find ways to do global health initiatives that will also help my community back home," he said.

He was inspired to become a urologist after his father died of prostate cancer.

"I saw that what he was experiencing wasn't unique to him and it was something that was happening to a lot of men in Mozambique and I found that urological care is something that needs a lot of work," said Chambule.

The big reveal happened. Chambule and the other students anxiously held the sealed residency envelopes.

"I have witnessed firsthand your compassion, your dedication, and the profound empathy that will define you as physicians," said Dr. Susan Rose, senior vice dean for Medical Education at the Perelman School of Medicine.

Chambule will be staying at Penn as a medical resident. A long way from home, now closer to his dream of becoming a doctor. Chambule is among 37 of his medical school classmates who will be staying in the Penn system.

"So many years of work, of dedication, I've been away from my family for 10 years now and to finally have this moment be a culmination of all those years...I'm ecstatic," he said. "It's perfect. I really wanted to stay here and I'm happy I did."