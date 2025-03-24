Actor and director Elizabeth Banks will be University of Pennsylvania commencement speaker, school says

Elizabeth Banks, an actor, producer and director, will deliver the commencement address at the University of Pennsylvania's graduation this spring, the university announced Monday.

Banks, a 1996 graduate of the university in West Philadelphia, is known for acting in "The Hunger Games" franchise, "Love & Mercy" and "W" as well as for her recurring roles in "30 Rock" and "Modern Family." She also directed "Pitch Perfect 2," Charlie's Angels" (2019) and "Cocaine Bear" and starred in and produced "Pitch Perfect 3."

Banks met her husband, Max Handelman, at Penn, and the couple co-founded Brownstone Productions, which is behind projects including "Pitch Perfect," "Shrill" and "Bottoms."

Banks will also receive an honorary doctor of arts degree at the graduation, which is scheduled for May 19 at Franklin Field.

"Since graduating from Penn's School of Arts and Sciences in 1996, Ms. Banks has made her mark in film and television not only as a highly respected performer, but as a talented director and successful producer," Penn President J. Larry Jameson said in a statement. "She has also been an outspoken advocate for important issues, such as gender equity and health care for veterans, and it will be an honor to welcome her back to campus in May."

Banks is originally from Massachusetts and received a graduate degree from the American Conservatory Theater.

Lonnie G. Bunch III, Lene Vestergaard Hau and Barbara D. Savage will also receive honorary degrees from the University of Pennsylvania this year. The ceremony will be livestreamed, according to Penn's commencement website.