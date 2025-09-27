University of Pennsylvania ups security after multiple people hit in the head near campus

University of Pennsylvania has a message for students after assaults near campus

Public safety officials at the University of Pennsylvania are warning students and neighbors after a recent string of attacks in Philadelphia's University City.

There have been several reports of one or more young people hitting students and other people in the head, usually in the area between 38th and 40th streets, and Market and Locust streets.

"The victims are approached by one or more members of the group who then, unprovoked, strike the unknown victim with open hand or closed fist," the university said in a statement.

The string of attacks has led to growing concerns about safety both on and around the campus.

"The Penn community is pretty tight, and I feel like everyone is pretty welcoming to each other, but to hear of people running around slapping students, it's absurd and sucks," Penn sophomore Nick Rogers said.

"I'd like to think that I'd be safe on my own campus. It's pretty scary to hear that you could walk around randomly minding your business, you get slapped by a kid," said Alex Schnurman, another sophomore.

Penn officials said the assaults may be connected to a nationwide social media trend.

Jake Dahl, a University City resident, said it was just a few days ago when he and his young son Zion were held at gunpoint.

"I laughed in their face and said, 'What are you going to do? I'm pushing my baby.' And I go to talk to these people in the yellow uniforms calling themselves security, and they said there's nothing we can do about it," said Dahl.

Penn's statement goes on to say that security will be increased for as long as it needs to be.

"The Division of Public Safety is actively addressing this in multiple ways including adding additional police and security presence in the area and working with our City partners to stop the issue," the statement read in part. "We will continue, as long as necessary, to take steps to stop these events from happening so members of our community feel safe and unthreatened."

Dahl said he filed a police report, but the experience has changed how he feels about the neighborhood.

"I walk looking back behind me, and I now don't trust where I live, which is really saddening because I live on a beautiful college campus," Dahl said.

Penn said the school will continue to take steps to stop the attacks from happening.