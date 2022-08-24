University of Delaware to temporarily require masks in some locations on campus
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- Students are heading back to the University of Delaware next week and masks will be required in some campus locations for the first two weeks of class. The university is asking for masks to be worn in all classrooms, research labs and on all campus transportation through Sept. 9.
University administrators say COVID-19 cases tend to surge at the beginning of each semester and hope to reduce transmission.
