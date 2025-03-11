University of Delaware men's basketball team falls short of CAA title, misses March Madness berth

Hot streak ends for University of Delaware men's basketball team with loss in CAA title game

The University of Delaware Blue Hens' hot streak came to an end Tuesday night.

The men's basketball team was one game away from securing the CAA title, which would have guaranteed them a place in the NCAA tournament.

Students on campus are disappointed but said it was an unforgettable, historic run.

The game came down to the wire.

"I was on the edge of my seat the whole time," junior Roan Hurley said.

Delaware took on UNC-Wilmington Tuesday night in a nail-biter of a game. The Blue Hens lost, 76-72.

Delaware guard Izaiah Pasha (1) drives to the basket against UNC Wilmington guard Greedy Williams during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Coastal Athletic Association tournament, March 11, 2025, in Washington. Terrance Williams / AP

Students packed Grotto Pizza to watch.

Many said they thought the game might end in their favor as the team battled it out until the very last buzzer.

"I really thought we had it for a minute there," senior Casey Toner said.

"I really loved how our Blue Hens balled out. They put on a great performance," junior Michael Driscoll said.

Delaware guard Niels Lane (4) shoots the ball over UNC Wilmington guard Greedy Williams (7) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Coastal Athletic Association tournament, March 11, 2025, in Washington. Terrance Williams / AP

Students said despite the loss, this season has been a thrilling ride and they believe the team is just getting warmed up for next year.

"I am proud of our guys, and we will be back next year," senior Michael Scimeca said.

And while it didn't end the way they hoped, many said it was a season worth remembering.

"As seniors, any game we get to come together for is awesome," senior Meg Buckley said.

"Even though we didn't win, it felt really nice to be a part of this community that was so excited to see our team go so far," senior Anna Gleason said.