University City residents take to social media, accuse students of leaving trash behind

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors in University City took to social media Wednesday to complain about trash left behind by students.

Photos of the trash near 40th and Delancy Streets were posted on Twitter.

meanwhile: around here we’re still counting down the twelve days of Penn Christmas. This is at 40th & Delancy pic.twitter.com/n6WTWzosVh — Bill Hangley Jr (@HangleyJr) May 24, 2023

The spring term at UPenn is over and students have been moving out over the last week and a half, making trash day extra messy.

CBS News Philadelphia went to check out the situation later in the morning.

The Philadelphia Streets Department had picked up much of the trash by then, but not all of it.