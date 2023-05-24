University City residents take to social media, accuse students of leaving trash behind
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors in University City took to social media Wednesday to complain about trash left behind by students.
Photos of the trash near 40th and Delancy Streets were posted on Twitter.
The spring term at UPenn is over and students have been moving out over the last week and a half, making trash day extra messy.
CBS News Philadelphia went to check out the situation later in the morning.
The Philadelphia Streets Department had picked up much of the trash by then, but not all of it.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.