Watch CBS News
Local News

University City residents take to social media, accuse students of leaving trash behind

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Trash left behind in University City
Trash left behind in University City 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors in University City took to social media Wednesday to complain about trash left behind by students.

Photos of the trash near 40th and Delancy Streets were posted on Twitter. 

The spring term at UPenn is over and students have been moving out over the last week and a half, making trash day extra messy.

CBS News Philadelphia went to check out the situation later in the morning. 

The Philadelphia Streets Department had picked up much of the trash by then, but not all of it.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 7:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.