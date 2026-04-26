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Man shot in the back in University City, police say attack was unprovoked

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
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Alexandra Simon

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A man was shot in the back while walking in University City Saturday night, Philadelphia Police said.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. on April 25 near the intersection of 40th and Chestnut streets. Police said they found a 24-year-old victim at the scene who had been walking with two other people in the area.

The victim told officers that as they were walking near the intersection they saw a man shouting to himself. When that man, later identified as the suspected gunman, approached the group, he began shooting "without provocation" before running from the scene, police said.

The 24-year-old was shot once in the lower back and taken to Penn Presbyterian in stable condition.

According to Philadelphia Police, University of Pennsylvania Police stopped a 43-year-old man who witnesses identified as the shooter a short time later. The man was taken into custody and transported a nearby hospital, though police did not specify what he was being treated for.

Police found a gun at the scene but said the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

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