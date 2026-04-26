Man shot in the back in University City, police say attack was unprovoked

A man was shot in the back while walking in University City Saturday night, Philadelphia Police said.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. on April 25 near the intersection of 40th and Chestnut streets. Police said they found a 24-year-old victim at the scene who had been walking with two other people in the area.

The victim told officers that as they were walking near the intersection they saw a man shouting to himself. When that man, later identified as the suspected gunman, approached the group, he began shooting "without provocation" before running from the scene, police said.

The 24-year-old was shot once in the lower back and taken to Penn Presbyterian in stable condition.

According to Philadelphia Police, University of Pennsylvania Police stopped a 43-year-old man who witnesses identified as the shooter a short time later. The man was taken into custody and transported a nearby hospital, though police did not specify what he was being treated for.

Police found a gun at the scene but said the motive for the shooting remains unclear.