Churchgoers in Philadelphia pray for peace amid war in Ukraine on Christmas: "We wish this war is going to stop."

Philadelphia churchgoers in pray for peace amid war in Ukraine on Christmas Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned a massive Russian missile and drone strike on Christmas Day, which targeted Ukraine's power infrastructure.

In a statement posted on X, Zelenskyy reported that over 70 missiles and over 100 drones were launched to disrupt essential services and deepen the suffering of civilians already enduring nearly three years of war.

Despite the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian Americans in Philadelphia, like many around the world, gathered to mark the Christmas holiday with reverence and a prayer for peace at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

"Heart is broken because we have family still in Ukraine, my brother in Ukraine," said Helena Pupin, a parishioner.

For hundreds of others worshiping, the Christmas service was not just a time of worship but also an opportunity for deep reflection and resilience in the face of a war that has torn apart their homeland.

"There is so much going on in the world," said Don Melnyk, another parishioner. "It's time to take the courage to just face the realities that are out there in the world and try to make a new day a little bit better."

Though the war rages on in Ukraine, the joy of their Christmas service was intertwined with the sorrow of knowing that millions of Ukrainians continue to suffer far from the peace and comfort of this gathering.

"We pray for peace of Ukraine. All the time. Every day. Every night," said Pupin. "We wish this war is going to stop."

The church has become more than just a place of worship for the Ukrainian community. It has evolved into a center of support, a place where many find common ground in their shared pain and hope for a brighter future.

"All these people, most of them have somebody in Ukraine," said Archbishop Borys Gudziak, who led the Christmas Day Mass.

In his homily, Archbishop Gudziak reminded the congregation that Christmas is not just a celebration of the birth of Christ but also a time to reflect on God's love and how it calls people to respond, even in the face of suffering.

"There is a lot of suffering in the world, and Christmas is the feast when we recognize God's love," he said. "God comes in on his hand of an infant. He makes a proposal to us. The question is, can we respond to it?"

The answer lies in holding onto the divine message of love and peace that is at the heart of Christmas.

"If we can accept that proposal on that little infant's hand... Peace to you," Archbishop Gudziak said.

As the Mass concluded, the message of peace resonated deeply within the congregation. Despite the ongoing war, the flame of love, unity, and faith shone brighter than ever.

"Take courage from those experiencing suffering more so than you and just understand that you have to be thankful for everything you do have," said Melnyk.