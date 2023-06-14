Delegation from Ukraine visits Philadelphia VA Medical Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the war in Ukraine continues, a delegation of people from Ukraine is visiting the Philadelphia VA Medical Center hoping to get ideas about treating mental health. The VA hosted about 14 Ukrainians.

They talked to American mental health experts and doctors about how the VA treats mental health issues.

One of the Ukrainian visitors who coordinates the nation's mental health system spoke with CBS News Philadelphia with the help of a translator, "The whole world is impressed by Ukraine's resilience and courage to make sure those who defend us today receive good quality services."

"They are here to learn about our behavioral health programs as well as post-traumatic stress. How to manage it, how we've been working with our veterans," Philadelphia VA Medical Center Director Karen Flaherty-Oxler said.

The treatment is not just for Ukrainian service members, it would also be for Ukrainian civilians as well.

This trip comes as the United States has announced another $325 million in military aid for Ukraine as the Ukrainian military continues its counter-offensive.

Part of the package includes Stryker and Bradley armored fighting vehicles, but the air defenses are also desperately needed.

Tuesday night, Russian missiles struck targeted a business center and warehouse in Odesa, Ukraine.