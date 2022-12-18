Ugly Sweater Run in Camden County raises money for causes

HADDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Saturday morning, runners in Haddon Township laced up their shoes, put on their ugliest Christmas sweaters and hit the pavement. The occasion for this was the 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Run.

Dozens of runners, even Santa, lined up on Heather Road and ran around Newton Lake.

Not only was it a festive and fun way to bring local runners together for the holidays, but it also benefitted a good cause.

The group Run 856 collected clothing for a Camden shelter and donations for Operation Warmth.

They have information about upcoming events and runs on their Facebook page.