Watch CBS News
Local News

Ugly Sweater Run in Camden County raises money for causes

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Ugly Sweater Run in Camden County raises money for causes
Ugly Sweater Run in Camden County raises money for causes 00:29

HADDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Saturday morning, runners in Haddon Township laced up their shoes, put on their ugliest Christmas sweaters and hit the pavement. The occasion for this was the 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Run.

Dozens of runners, even Santa, lined up on Heather Road and ran around Newton Lake. 

Not only was it a festive and fun way to bring local runners together for the holidays, but it also benefitted a good cause.

The group Run 856 collected clothing for a Camden shelter and donations for Operation Warmth.

They have information about upcoming events and runs on their Facebook page.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 11:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.