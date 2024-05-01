Tyrese Maxey says encouragement from Buddy Hield helped him in heroic Game 5 effort vs. Knicks

Sixers fans breathe sigh of relief after overtime win in Game 5 against New York

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In front of Cardi B, Jon Stewart, Tracy Morgan, Patrick Ewing and all the rest of the New Yorkers, New Jerseyans and former Knicks, Tyrese Maxey made three-pointer after three-pointer in the fourth quarter - and again in overtime.

Maxey's 46 points carried the near-elimination Sixers past the New York Knicks in Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series to a 112-106 victory in overtime.

But Maxey, who recently was named the NBA's most improved player, says he couldn't have done it without a player who didn't even take the floor in Game 5: fellow guard Buddy Hield.

Maxey said earlier in the game he missed three key free throws but Hield set him straight.

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots over New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) during the overtime period of Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. The 76ers won 112-106 in overtime. Frank Franklin II / AP

"I was on the bench and I was really upset, I was really upset with myself," Maxey said. "Missed those three free throws, turned the ball over. And Buddy Hield just kind of grabbed me and said 'Listen, dude, you know what you can do. Go out there and make up for it.' I really do appreciate Buddy for that. I know it's going to go unnoticed, but it was big time of him."

In addition to hitting some great shots, Maxey was energetic and vocal, pumping up his teammates.

"I was saying some things that my grandma probably wouldn't like," Maxey said jokingly. "Honestly, but listen...I'm a happy guy but I absolutely hate losing, especially when it's certain times like, I missed three free throws and turned the ball over late."

Speaking of energy, he was on the court for nearly 52 of the 53 minutes of basketball played Tuesday night. But Maxey said he wanted to keep the Sixers' playoff hopes alive and didn't want it to end after the turnover.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2024 in New York City. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks 112-106 in overtime. Getty Images

"I just wanted to go out there and make up for it for my teammates," Maxey said. "For us to lose the game, end the season like that, I would've been crushed."

The Sixers now look to even the series at 3-3 — they face the Knicks at Wells Fargo Center Thursday at 9 p.m.

Tyrese Maxey's Game 5 performance gets fans talking

Outside McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City, fans who just witnessed the comeback win were stunned, but starting to believe.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2024 in New York City. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks 112-106 in overtime. Getty Images

"I thought it was over for us, but Maxey kinda carried us to the very end," said one fan named Brian.

"He got seven points in 20 seconds, he literally went off tonight, I gotta give it to him, I have to give it to him," Dominique, another fan, said.

"They were down 3-1, they stole one on the road, and all of the momentum is shifted back to Philly, and all the fans on are their backs. I feel like they're just living in the moment. I love it," Max Deflitch said.