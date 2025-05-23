Tyler State Park in Pennsylvania closed until further notice as crews search for missing park ranger

Tyler State Park in Newton, Pennsylvania, is closed until further notice as multiple agencies search for a missing park resource ranger whose boat capsized Friday afternoon, state police said.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said the incident happened just before noon in the Neshaminy Creek. Pennsylvania State Police is overseeing the investigation and said they were notified about the missing boater just before 12:30 p.m.

State police identified the missing Department of Conservation and Natural Resources ranger as a 38-year-old man from Delaware County. However, a name was not provided.

Chopper 3 saw water rescue teams searching the creek for the missing boater.

Several agencies are also assisting in investigating the incident, including the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Northampton Township Fire Department, Newton Emergency Services Department, New Hope Fire Department, Lingohocken Fire Department, Upper Makefield Fire Company and Bucks County Special Operations Dive Team.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.