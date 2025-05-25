Searchers find body of ranger in Tyler State Park, park remains closed, Pennsylvania State Police say

Searchers have recovered the body of a park resource ranger who died in Tyler State Park in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after his boat capsized.

The body of 38-year-old Park Resource Ranger Alec Campbell, of Delaware County, was found on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Campbell's kayak capsized in Neshaminy Creek on Friday just before noon, officials said.

Tyler State Park will be closed on Monday. The park closed early Friday and remained closed on Saturday and Sunday because of the search for Campbell.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Alec Campbell, a dedicated member of our Pennsylvania state park staff," said Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn in a statement.

"Alec's commitment and passion touched many lives, and his loss is felt deeply across our entire community. We honor his memory and extend our sincerest condolences to all who are mourning his passing," Dunn said in the statement.

State police are investigating the incident.

The park will reopen on Tuesday, officials said.