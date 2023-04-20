Viral Delco pizza delivery driver honored by police at Cocco's

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Brookhaven police are honoring a community hero for his trip of courage

Tyler Morrell, a Cocco's Pizza delivery driver, helped them catch a suspect accused of stealing a car in a video that's still going viral.

Morrell is being praised Wednesday evening for his brave actions.

In addition to being a crime-fighting pizza delivery hero, Morrell also works as a bartender at Cocco's.

Brookhaven police wanted to honor Morrell by bringing the community out to celebrate the leg sweep that's gone viral, hoping he earns some extra tips for his quick thinking Sunday afternoon — not to mention the fact the pizza he was delivering was still in perfect condition.

Morrell was delivering a pizza in Brookhaven just as an alleged car thief drove onto a lawn across the way, attempting to flee police.

Suddenly, the 17-year-old suspect gets out of his car and tries to run away.

That's when Morrell, a 6 foot, 8 inch former lacrosse player for Cabrini University, stuck his foot out to trip the suspect who fell to the ground where police were able to catch up to him and take him into custody.

Morell says he's humbled by all of the attention he's received this week and at the moment was just trying to de-escalate the situation.

Cocco's will be donating 10% of all bar and dine in sales Wednesday night back to both the Aston and Brookhaven Police Departments.