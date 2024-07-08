1 of 2 prisoners who escaped Abraxas Academy in Berks County in custody, police say

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- One of the prisoners who escaped from Abraxas Academy in Berks County over the weekend was taken into custody on Monday night, police said.

Tyler Lutz, 18, was taken into custody in Bucks County, the Caernarvon Township Police Department said. The other escaped prisoner, a 16-year-old, is still on the run.

Before the escape, police said Lutz and the 16-year-old were last seen at the juvenile detention center Saturday at around 4 p.m. Authorities didn't specify why the two males were at Abraxas but said they were able to break out of the facility by climbing over a fence.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation into the escape.

Last year in September, nine juveniles escaped from Abraxas following a riot, but they were taken back into custody one day later.