2 males escape from Abraxas Academy in New Morgan Borough, Berks County, police say

NEW MORGAN BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) -- Two males escaped from Abraxas Academy in New Morgan Borough, Berks County, police said on Sunday.

The Caernarvon Township Police Department said the two males were last seen at the juvenile detention center on Saturday at around 4 p.m.

One of the males is from Reading and the other is from Bristol Township, according to police. Authorities didn't specify why the two males were at Abraxas or how they escaped.

So far, police said there haven't been any sightings of the males. Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

Police are urging residents in the area to keep their vehicles and property secured with the two escapees on the run.

Last year in September, nine juveniles escaped from Abraxas following a riot but they were taken back into custody one day later.

The Philadelphia region has seen plenty of prison escapes over the past year, including the 14-day manhunt of convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante.