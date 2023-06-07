Two young girls discuss meeting Kamala Harris in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - It's the moment that stole the show during Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Philadelphia. Two young girls were front and center as Harris arrived in the city.

The two sisters Eve and Gabby Carter and their mom Naomi Carter were invited by the YMCA to attend the Vice President's arrival at the Philadelphia International Airport.

One of the girls gave Harris a note stating that she loved that Harris is the first Black Vice President of the United States of America.

"She was incredibly thankful, she said, 'Oh is this for me?' and she read it wonderfully," explained Naomi. "She said, she had great penmanship, and she also drew a picture of her. And she was praising her artistic skills as well."

It was such a special moment for the young girls to meet someone like Harris who inspires them every day.

"It's one of those things where I hope they remember this forever," said Naomi. "Hope I'm making core memories with them."