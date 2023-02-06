Two officers shot, one dead in city of McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Sources tell KDKA-TV that two police officers were shot in the city of McKeesport while responding to a domestic incident, and one of those officers has died. The suspect's condition is unknown.

The other officer is in critical condition. This incident took place in the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue.

According to the McKeesport Area School District Facebook page, all schools and buildings are on lockdown due to police activity nearby.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.