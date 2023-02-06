Sources: 1 officer killed, another injured in McKeesport shooting

Sources: 1 officer killed, another injured in McKeesport shootingget the free app
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - One officer was killed and the other was injured after a shooting in McKeesport, according to KDKA-TV's sources.
The officers were responding to a domestic call on Grandview Avenue when they were shot.
One of the officers died. The other is in critical condition, sources said.
There's been no word on the suspect.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Mayor's office releases statement confirming 1 officer killed, another 'seriously wounded'
The McKeesport mayor's office released a statement confirming one officer was killed and another was "seriously wounded."
The statement posted to Facebook said the officer was killed in the line of duty while responding to a reported domestic incident.
The mayor's office did not release either of the officers' names but asked the community to keep the police department in their thoughts and respect the officers' families.
UPMC McKeesport on lockdown
UPMC McKeesport is on lockdown after the shooting.
Patients can still enter the emergency room, but the hospital is waiting on word from local law enforcement and public safety before lifting the lockdown.
When asked if the suspect is being treated at the hospital, UPMC referred KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller to McKeesport police.
Lockdown lifted at McKeesport Area School District
All McKeesport Area School District schools and buildings were on lockdown because of "police activity" nearby, but the lockdown has since been lifted, the district said on Facebook.
Dismissals will be on time, but the district said the dismissal pattern may be different because of closed roads.