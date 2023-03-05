Two men dead after double shooting in West Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men are dead after a double shooting Saturday night in West Philadelphia, police say. Officials responded to the area of 6000 Sansom Street and say a 33-year-old and a 24-year-old man were shot multiple times in the upper body.

Police confirmed with CBS News Philadelphia that the double shooting and an incident near 60th and Spruce are connected.

Both were taken to Presbyterian Hospital where the 33-year-old was pronounced dead and the 24-year-old was in extremely critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.