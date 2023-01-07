Watch CBS News
Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Two girls are in custody in connection with the  carjacking of a 54-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot, police said.

In the January 2 incident, police say the girls forced their way into an SUV before driving away with the victim still inside and threatening her life.

They later pulled over, got the victim out of the car and sped off with the vehicle, police said. The SUV was found a few hours later on North Dover Street in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.

The girls, ages 13 and 14, were identified and arrested Friday night, according to Upper Merion Township police. Their names are not being released because of their age. 

The girls were charged with robbery, kidnapping and other charges. They are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center.

