Twitter removes tweet from Carnegie Mellon University professor about Queen Elizabeth II's death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twitter has removed a tweet from a Carnegie Mellon University professor about Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, from her personal Twitter account, Uju Anya tweeted, "I heard the chief monarch of a thieving and raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating." Anya is a professor in CMU's Department of Modern Languages.

Twitter removed the post, saying the tweet "violated the Twitter Rules." Hours after the tweet, CMU posted a statement on Twitter.

A statement regarding recent social media posts by Uju Anya. pic.twitter.com/NinpPa4rZg — Carnegie Mellon University (@CarnegieMellon) September 8, 2022

Anya's tweet received backlash from many on the internet, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow. https://t.co/2zoi6CdFMq — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) September 8, 2022

In response to her tweet, Anya defended her original post, tweeting: "If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star."