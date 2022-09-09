Twitter removes tweet from Carnegie Mellon University professor about Queen Elizabeth II's death
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twitter has removed a tweet from a Carnegie Mellon University professor about Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, from her personal Twitter account, Uju Anya tweeted, "I heard the chief monarch of a thieving and raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating." Anya is a professor in CMU's Department of Modern Languages.
Twitter removed the post, saying the tweet "violated the Twitter Rules." Hours after the tweet, CMU posted a statement on Twitter.
Anya's tweet received backlash from many on the internet, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
In response to her tweet, Anya defended her original post, tweeting: "If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star."
