Turkey giveaways happening Monday in New Jersey, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Thanksgiving week and ahead of the Thursday holiday, two organizations are holding turkey giveaways on Monday morning. Virtua Health is hosting a drive-thru turkey giveaway in South Jersey. 

Families who participate will get a bird and all the fixings including celery, onions, carrots and sweet potatoes. 

The giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. in Burlington County at the Virtua Willingboro Hospital. 

On Tuesday they will hold a second giveaway at Virtua Camden. That giveaway also starts at 8:30 a.m.

And in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Housing Authority is helping put turkeys on tables for PHA housing residents beginning at 8:30 a.m. 

Sixteen hundred turkeys will be distributed to 56 various PHA housing sites across the city. People who live at those locations will be able to get turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

First published on November 21, 2022 / 7:13 AM

