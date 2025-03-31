Sunny and brisk Tuesday in Philadelphia region after Monday's severe storms. Here's the forecast.

Storms move out of Philadelphia region overnight, setting up sunny Tuesday

After heavy rain, gusty winds and a major storm system exits the area overnight, we'll see clearing skies Tuesday in the Philadelphia region, with plenty of sunshine to meet and greet us for the morning commute.

Overnight lows will fall into the 40s for many places, with the fresh, cooler air and clear skies.

Tuesday is a mostly sunny day, with highs averaging 15-20 degrees below where we were Monday. Most areas will be in the mid-50s, with slightly cooler highs forecasted for the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

Wednesday remains in the 50s, and by Thursday, we rebound to the 70s with showers each day through next weekend.

Severe weather does not look likely at the end of the week; just plain spring showers and perhaps a non-severe rumble of thunder.

Here's your 7-day forecast

Tuesday: Sunny and brisk. High of 58, low of 44.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High of 55, low of 35.

Thursday: A shower or two. High of 76, low of 46.

Friday: A morning shower. High of 67, low of 61.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High of 52, low of 49.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High of 73, low of 48.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High of 59, low of 51.

