Hot but calm Tuesday in Philadelphia area for MLB All-Star Game. Here's the weather forecast.

Here we go again with our 5th heat wave of the season in the Philadelphia area.

Tuesday starts us off with highs in the mid-90s. Humidity won't be too bad, but freeze those water bottles if you work outside, and layer up the sunscreen. You can leave the umbrella at home, it's a good day for the pools and the beaches.

The MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park will be toasty, but no storms are expected, thus weather delays are unlikely.

CBS News Philadelphia

The NEXT big change

Heat wave No. 5 arrives Tuesday, just in time for the All-Star Game.

A dome of dangerous heat is building across the western U.S. and will be pushing our way starting Tuesday. Expect 90s Tuesday through Saturday with highs topping out around 100 on Wednesday. Humidity will also be on the rise, and at times the feels-like temperature will exceed 100 degrees later in the week.

A NEXT Weather Alert has been issued for Wednesday's heat, as this is the day we could experience dangerous heat index values in the 105-110 range. The heat will continue into the weekend as well.

Historically hot summer in Philly

Speaking of 100-degree high temps in Philly, we have now had three days this year, the most in a single year since 1993.

The all-time record is five days in 1988. When temps and humidity get this high, it's possible for a stray shower or two, but we are not expecting anything significant until possibly this upcoming weekend when a strong cold front approaches.

Ahead of it will likely set off some strong storms as the heat breaks down. We'll monitor this timeframe for a possible NEXT Weather Alert for severe storms on Saturday. At this point, we are not under an official risk assessment from the Storm Prediction Center, but it's worth monitoring.

Both Saturday and Sunday have the potential for storms, but it will be cooler on Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Heat wave begins. High 94, low 68.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for excessive heat. High 100, low 77.

Thursday: Hot and humid. High 96, low 78.

Friday: Very hot. High 96, low 76.

Saturday: Storms likely. High 92, low 76.

Sunday: Chance of storms. High 84, low 73.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 85, low 73.

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